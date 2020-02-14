UPDATE: Fire contained, storage unit burned

UPDATE: (5:45 a.m.) — According to the Escambia County Fire Department, the fire was contained to a storage unit that was not connected to the business. The call initially came in around two this morning and the fire was put out several hours ago. The scene is no longer active.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews from several agencies are reporting to a fire in Pensacola. The fire has been reported at the Perdido Seafood Market. Right now, we aren’t sure how big the fire is or if it is contained.

