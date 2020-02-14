UPDATE: Fire contained, storage unit burned

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: (5:45 a.m.) — According to the Escambia County Fire Department, the fire was contained to a storage unit that was not connected to the business. The call initially came in around two this morning and the fire was put out several hours ago. The scene is no longer active.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews from several agencies are reporting to a fire in Pensacola. The fire has been reported at the Perdido Seafood Market. Right now, we aren’t sure how big the fire is or if it is contained.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories