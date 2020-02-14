UPDATE: (5:45 a.m.) — According to the Escambia County Fire Department, the fire was contained to a storage unit that was not connected to the business. The call initially came in around two this morning and the fire was put out several hours ago. The scene is no longer active.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews from several agencies are reporting to a fire in Pensacola. The fire has been reported at the Perdido Seafood Market. Right now, we aren’t sure how big the fire is or if it is contained.
LATEST STORIES:
- A Lovely Valentine’s Forecast, no rain and sunny skies
- UPDATE: Fire contained, storage unit burned
- By 2060, a quarter of U.S. residents will be over age 65
- Background check on gun purchases bill stalls as Parkland mourns two years after shooting
- Border Wall takes $261 million from Austal