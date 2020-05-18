BREAKING: FBI finds link between NAS Pensacola gunman and an al-Qaida operative

(WKRG) -- The hotels within Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail are preparing to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The properties have been open with limited services for the past several weeks. Now, spa and restaurant services will be available. Right now, spas will only offer hair and nail services. Massages, facials, and other treatments will be available in the future. Temperatures will be taken before a customer enters the spa. Hand sanitizer and other PPE will be provided to guests. The amenities will be thoroughly cleaned between guests. All pools have also reopened, except the pool at the Battle House. That will open Friday, May 22nd.The resorts will be following Alabama governor Kay Ivey's orders, which include social distancing.

Here's details involving every resort in the group: