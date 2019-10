BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of an accident north of Silverhill. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicycle on County Road 54 near County Road 49. Troopers originally reported the victim had died, but have since issued a correction that the victim was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

State troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.