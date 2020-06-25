BREAKING: Fatal accident reported along I-65

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fatal accident has been reported along I-65 near mile marker 9. It appears someone has been hit by a car. We are working on getting more information this morning. Use caution while driving along this area.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories