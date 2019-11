UPDATE (1:22 PM) — The pilot of the aircraft confirmed the emergency landing was due to a small mechanical issue. Thankfully, no one was injured.

(WKRG) — An aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing near Munson Highway in a field, according to Brandy Yates with Santa Rosa County.

Developments are still in the works. Updates will be provided when more information is received.

