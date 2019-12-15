BREAKING: Early Sunday morning shooting investigation in Elsanor

UPDATE (10:09 a.m.) — One person shot and dead, according to a Law Enforcement official.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Major Crimes Unit is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.

It happened along Highway 90 in Elsanor near what appeared to be an isolated home. The first calls came in around 3:30-4:00 Sunday morning.

No word yet on whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the shooting, as well as whether or not any arrests have been made.

News Five will continue to follow this developing story and will bring you updates as soon as they become available both on air and online.

