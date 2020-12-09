BREAKING: Early morning shooting reported in Mobile

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile police responded to a report of a shooting on Clay Street early Wednesday morning.

The 911 call was made from 370 Clay Street at 1:12 a.m., according to a public crime map on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories