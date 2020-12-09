MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile police responded to a report of a shooting on Clay Street early Wednesday morning.
The 911 call was made from 370 Clay Street at 1:12 a.m., according to a public crime map on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.
LATEST STORIES:
- Indiana man gets 43 years for shooting 5 outside American Legion post
- Alabama Nurse Practitioner is begging people to wear masks
- Second stimulus checks: Will direct payments make it into a relief deal?
- Lafayette Police asking citizens to be aware of surroundings following report of innocent man being shot with airgun
- BREAKING: Early morning shooting reported in Mobile