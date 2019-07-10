BREAKING: Driver killed after crashing into a police cruiser in Orange Beach

UPDATE: 1041 AM Orange Beach Police Press release:

On July 9, 2019 at approximately 11:17 PM two Officers of the Orange Beach Police Department were engaged in a traffic stop in the 28000 Block of Perdido Beach Bld. East of Perdido Pass. A third Orange Beach Police Officer in the area observed a 1998 GMC Sierra Pick-Up travelling East at a very high rate of speed in the direction of the previous stop. The third officer had turned around to initiate a stop on the speeding vehicle, but did not have a chance before the speeding vehicle struck a police unit. The collision caused one police unit to strike a second unit before coming to rest in the roadway. No Officers were injured in the crash.

The driver of the 1998 GMC Pick-up was unresponsive and appeared to have been killed in the impact. Orange Beach Police contacted ALEA and requested that the crash be investigated by their agency. The scene was turned over to ALEA. Further comment as to cause of the crash and identification of the driver of the GMC Pick-Up should be directed to ALEA.

UPDATE 7:49 AM ALEA releases name of driver who died and details on crash:

BALDWIN COUNTY – ALEA State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred overnight and involved two municipal police vehicles. At approximately 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, two Orange Beach police units were engaged in a traffic stop on AL 182 (Perdido Beach Boulevard) east of Perdido Pass; the vehicle had stopped in the center turn lane. Garrett Macguire Slaughter, 21, of Elberta, was traveling east in a 1995 GMC Sierra when he collided with one of the unoccupied patrol vehicles causing it to strike the other. Slaughter, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate. ### ALEA News Release

UPDATE: 7:45 am — News 5 viewer Ricky Dearmon has shared this video of the crash with us.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A driver has been killed following a car crash in Orange Beach. It happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. on Perdido Beach Boulevard. We’re told the driver crashed into a police cruiser. No officers were in the car at the time of the crash and weren’t injured. We are waiting to hear more information about the victim.