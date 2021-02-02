BREAKING: Investigation underway after two fires reported at a home in Saraland in 24 hours

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – An investigation is underway after two fires were reported at a home in Saraland over the course of 24 hours.

Fire investigators say the initial fire was reported around 3:30 a.m., Monday morning. They say a family was displaced because of the fire.

Then, 24 hours later, a second fire was reported at the same home around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were on scene for hours putting out hotspots and ensuring the fire wouldn’t flare up.

Investigators say no one was home when they arrived during the second call on Tuesday.

The cause of both the fires is under investigation.

Investigators tell News 5 they are not ruling out anything, but they say it is possible the fire could have rekindled overnight.

At this time, they do not believe the homeowners are at fault.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories