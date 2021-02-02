BREAKING: Investigation underway after two fires reported at a home in Saraland in 24 hours

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – An investigation is underway after two fires were reported at a home in Saraland over the course of 24 hours.

Fire investigators say the initial fire was reported around 3:30 a.m., Monday morning. They say a family was displaced because of the fire.

Then, 24 hours later, a second fire was reported at the same home around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they say the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were on scene for hours putting out hotspots and ensuring the fire wouldn’t flare up.

Investigators say no one was home when they arrived during the second call on Tuesday.

The cause of both the fires is under investigation.

Investigators tell News 5 they are not ruling out anything, but they say it is possible the fire could have rekindled overnight.

At this time, they do not believe the homeowners are at fault.

This is a developing story.