UPDATE: Arrests made in Circle K robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: Mobile County deputies have arrested two men for the robbery at Circle K. Anthony McCastle and Joshua Fullmer were arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with robbery.

Joshua Fullmer

Anthony McCastle

UPDATE — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the suspects in the Circle K robbery Tuesday morning. You can read a MCSO press release below.

On June 18, 2019, at approximately 1:55 AM, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery at 7790 Moffett Rd (Circle K). The clerk advised 2 male subjects entered the store (one black, one white), and demanded money from the register. The white male subject was armed, and held the gun on the clerk while demanding the money from the cash drawer. Subjects then left the store, last seen headed northbound on Schillinger Road towards Lott Road in a dark blue/black truck or SUV.

If anyone has any information about this crime, or can identify either of these two in the video, please call 251-574-8633. You may also send us information anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/

ORIGINAL STORY: A Circle K gas station on Moffett Rd. was robbed early Tuesday morning.

The robbery was reported at 7790 Moffett Rd. at 1:52 a.m., according to a public crime map published by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

