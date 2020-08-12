BREAKING: All clear after chlorine leak at Olin Chemical in McIntosh

UPDATE (11:08): Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer said Olin Chemical contacted them to tell them everything is under control and all clear. The shelter in place is now lifted.

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer said Olin Chemical in McIntosh has a chlorine leak. The company is asking people to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when we receive more details.

