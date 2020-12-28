BREAKING: Car struck by train in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating after a car was struck by a train in downtown Mobile. It happened just before 6am at the intersection of South Royal Street and Elmira Street. No injuries have been reported.
LATEST STORIES
- MCSO reminding pistol permit holders they can only renew locally after texts sent to residents
- Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, to be released from prison Monday after college bribery scandal
- AT&T waiving data overage fees for customers in areas affected by outage caused by Nashville bombing
- 5 people found dead in Arkansas home on Christmas night
- Pharmacies busy with end of year rush, slowed by AT&T outage