BREAKING: Car struck by train in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating after a car was struck by a train in downtown Mobile. It happened just before 6am at the intersection of South Royal Street and Elmira Street. No injuries have been reported.

