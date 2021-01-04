BREAKING: Body found in burned RV after overnight fire in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — An overnight fire claims one life in Summerdale. According to police, crews were called out to the 20 thousand block of County Road 32 just before 1 am. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim has not yet been identified.

