SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — An overnight fire claims one life in Summerdale. According to police, crews were called out to the 20 thousand block of County Road 32 just before 1 am. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim has not yet been identified.
LATEST STORIES
- New mother and public servant loses battle with COVID-19 just days after giving birth
- North Carolina man saves deputy after fiery crash
- Trump Administration approves federal aid in Mississippi after Hurricane Zeta
- BREAKING: Body found in burned RV after overnight fire in Summerdale
- Father drowns trying to save his children at California beach