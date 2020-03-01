BREAKING: Arrest made in murder investigation in Biloxi

BILOXI, Ms. (WKRG) – A murder investigation is underway in Biloxi. According to a press release from the Biloxi Police Department:

On March 01, 2020 at 0039 hours, Biloxi Police Officers were flagged down by a white male, later identified as 43 year old Michael Edward Reis of Biloxi, in the area of Porter Avenue and Beach Boulevard. Reis informed the officers he wanted to “turn himself in.”

The investigation led officers to a residence in the 2200 Block of Popps Ferry Road. A deceased adult female that Reis was in a current relationship with was located inside during a check of the residence.

Reis has been placed under arrest and is being charged with Murder. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set his bond at $100,000,000.00. After being booked in, Reis was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.