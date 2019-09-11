Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

UPDATE: The child has been found safe.

(WKRG) An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month old girl last seen in Ocala, Fla.

The baby, Jhene Clark, may be traveling with Deangelo Clark, 30, in a black Mazda CX70 with North Dakota tag 328ACP, according to the alert issued early Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The child was last seen in the 2000 block of Northeast 78th Lane in Ocala. Authorities believe Deangelo Clark may have taken Jhene to the Manatee or Orange County areas.

Law enforcement urges anyone who sees the child or Deangelo Clark to call 911 and not approach the man.