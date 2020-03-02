BREAKING: Police shoot credit union robbery suspect in Milton

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- 16 drivers from Alabama have been recently inducted into UPS's Circle of Honor, an elite group of drivers who have achieved at least 25 years of accident-free driving.

153 Alabamians have been inducted into the company's Circle of Honor. The recent round of inductees include Lee Shelley of Mobile and Ricky Hall of Robertsdale. Douglas Riddle of Prattville is UPS's oldest safe driver. Riddle has spent more than 42 years with UPS, all without a single accident.