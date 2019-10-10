BRATS to discontinue services during festivals and events

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A public hearing to discuss the elimination of Baldwin Regional Area Transit System services at festivals is scheduled for next week.



BRATS may still provide services to assist with the transition through fiscal year 2020, the notice states. Officials say after fiscal year 2020 BRATS services will no longer be provided during festivals.



The reason? According to the notice, the changes are a direct result of reduced resources and service realignments.

As for the National Shrimp Festival this week, officials say the plan to remove BRATS from the event was already in the works.

“In the case of the Shrimp Festival, BRATS began working on the transition plan with Shrimp Festival organizers on August 2, 2019. The outcome of this transition is a new partnership between the Gulf Shores School System and the Shrimp Festival that will provide transportation to festival-goers and benefit the school’s marching band and athletic club. We are happy that Shrimp Festival transportation needs have been fulfilled and that local schools and the community are the beneficiaries,” they say.

The public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, October 14th. The meeting will be held at 18100 County Road 54 in Robertsdale.