Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama to distribute breakfast, lunch bags

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama is pitching in to help students in need of meals, now that schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Optimist Branch, according to Director of Marketing Christopher Armstrong.

The meals are available to those 18 years old or younger.

The Optimist Branch is located at 1517 Plaza Drive in Mobile.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories