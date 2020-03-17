Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama to distribute breakfast, lunch bags

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama is pitching in to help students in need of meals, now that schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags will be available Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Optimist Branch, according to Director of Marketing Christopher Armstrong.

The meals are available to those 18 years old or younger.

The Optimist Branch is located at 1517 Plaza Drive in Mobile.

