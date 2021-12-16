Boy with autism steals the show at Christmas program

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the time of year for school Christmas performances, and we have to show you this 10-year-old who stole the show. Introducing Charlie Cheney from Escambia Academy!

Cheney has autism and some other health issues, but none of that slowed him down on stage! Charlie will turn 11 on Dec. 23.

WKRG’s Devon Walsh did a story on him 10 years ago, when he came home from the NICU after spending a full year in the hospital, and boy has he grown!

Cheney’s Aunt Juju sent us this video. She calls him a Christmas miracle, and he is still spreading his Christmas joy!