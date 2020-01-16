Boy makes clay koalas, raises over $20K to help animals in Australian wildfires

HINGHAM, MA (WBZ/CNN)— A young Massachusetts boy is doing what he can to help animals threatened by the devastating brushfires in Australia, one clay koala at a time.

Owen Colley’s father, Simon is Australian and when the 6-year-old learned that so many animals have been killed and many more are threatened by the wildfires, he was upset.

“He thought about that and said, “um…..have any houses burned down?” I said yes, about two thousand,” said Owen’s mother, Caitlin.

“Any animals get hurt?” ….and I said yes,” said Caitlin.

Owen told his mother he wanted to do something. So, he started making little koalas out of clay. Those who make a donation can get a koala.

“We’re making little, clay koalas to help the animals that have been hurted by the Australian brush fires,” Owen told WBZ. “Because helping animals is better than watching TV.”

At first it was just for family but word got out and donations came in.

According to CNN, Owen has raised over $20,000.

The money goes to Wildlife Rescue South Coast, an Australian volunteer group helping animals displaced by the fires.

“We can help the fires and help the animals,” said Owen.

And Owen is clearly excited about expanding the project

“Then my whole class found out today and then almost my whole class wants to do it,” said Owen.

“I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of him. He’s doing a great job,” said Caitlin.

You can learn more about “Owen’s Natural Creature Rescue” on his family’s GoFundMe page.

LATEST STORIES: