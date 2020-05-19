Boy dead after police chase in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after his father led Alabama officers on a weekend chase that ended with his father crashing his vehicle into a tanker truck.
Before Saturday’s crash in Birmingham, authorities said, deputies had stopped chasing Reico Terry through the metro area because the pursuit had grown too dangerous. A reality television crew filmed at least part of the incident.
The 41-year-old Terry remained jailed Monday. Deputies say his 15-year-old son was one of two passengers and the other had only minor injuries. Authorities didn’t say if Terry was injured. The chase began when deputies reported seeing a drug transaction at a gas station.
