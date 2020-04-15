Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares story, talks about live during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Working from home has its challenges. News 5 This Morning anchor Jessica Taloney has been working remotely, anchoring from home since April 6. Near the end of the 6 a.m. hour, while reading a story about former President Obama's endorsement of Joe Biden, her dog, Levi, chimed in.

It's not clear where Levi falls on the political spectrum, but Jessica struggled for a few seconds to get him to quiet down. Thanks to a 3-second delay in the video feed Jessica's call for help to her husband, Justin, was also heard by viewers in a hilariously genuine moment of panic.