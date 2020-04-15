Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares story, talks about live during pandemic

BOSTON (AP) – Seven years ago Wednesday, bombs planted near the finish line of the Boston Marathon killed three spectators and wounded 260 others. But others like Bobby O’Donnell, who was running in 2013, suffered invisible injuries such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. O’Donnell has written a new book about his ordeal and his quest for inner healing. He’s now a part-time paramedic who’s been transporting COVID-19 patients to the hospital in New Hampshire, and he’s sharing what he learned from the marathon bombing in hopes that his experience might help those who feel traumatized by the coronavirus pandemic.
