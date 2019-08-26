Bond set for two charged with “enticing a child”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for the two people charged with “enticing a child to enter” last week.

42-year-old Tosha Slack and 56-year-old Douglas Jones were both arrested on two counts of “enticing a child to enter” Thursday night. Slack was also charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Tosha Slack

Douglas Jones

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, bond for Jones and Slack has been set at $15,000 each for the enticing a child. Slack also has a $50,000 bond for the sexual abuse charge.

Mobile police have not confirmed why Jones and Slack were arrested. Mobile police say it is still an active investigation.

Sunday night, a mother spoke with News 5, wanting to warn others after two people allegedly tried to lure her son and his friend out of a convenience store into a vehicle.

It happened at the Chevron gas station in the 7000 block of Three-Notch Kroner Road.

April Teal says her son and his friend snuck out of another friend’s house to go to the convenience store around the corner. While they were inside, she says a woman approached them at the counter.

Surveillance video shows a woman approach the two kids at the checkout counter and she begins talking to them.

“She literally took her fingers and was running her fingers through my son’s hair. And was trying to convince him to get into her vehicle, was offering him ice cream and candy,” Teal said.

Teal says the woman also rubbed her son’s thigh.

Mobile Police won’t confirm who is in the video, saying it is still under investigation.