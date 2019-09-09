Bond set for suspect in Knollwood Apartments homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for the suspect in the Knollwood Apartments homicide from Saturday morning.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says a bond hearing was held Monday morning for 19-year-old Lyndon Hunter. Hunter was arrested after he turned himself in to police.

Bond was set at $150,000 for murder and $10,000 for possession of an altered firearm.

Hunter is accused of shooting 26-year-old Johnathan Einhellig in his vehicle and running from the scene. Einhellig was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hunter will be back in court on Wednesday, September 11.