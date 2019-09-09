Bond set for suspect in Knollwood Apartments homicide

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for the suspect in the Knollwood Apartments homicide from Saturday morning.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says a bond hearing was held Monday morning for 19-year-old Lyndon Hunter. Hunter was arrested after he turned himself in to police.

Bond was set at $150,000 for murder and $10,000 for possession of an altered firearm.

Hunter is accused of shooting 26-year-old Johnathan Einhellig in his vehicle and running from the scene. Einhellig was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hunter will be back in court on Wednesday, September 11.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories