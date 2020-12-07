Bond set for Mississippi teen in Orange Beach manslaughter crash

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) A Gulfport, Mississippi teenager is behind bars in Baldwin County after a fatal crash over the weekend in Orange Beach. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 Friday night on Canal Road near Bear Point Avenue.

Two months after her 18th birthday, Annabella Matthews made her first court appearance Monday afternoon for a bond hearing. Bond was set at at total of 11 thousand dollars. She is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Her defense attorney told the judge this was a situation that involved two good kids and one very bad decision. The prosecutor, assistant district attorney Patrick Doggett says it’s still very early in the investigation but one thing is clear. “No one is invincible that goes for teenagers. Anytime you add in alcohol and drugs you increase the chances something bad might happen.”

Appearing through a video monitor from the Baldwin County Jail, Matthews appeared to wipe tears from her eyes during the hearing. Once she makes bond she will be required to be monitored for alcohol.

The identity of the 16-year-old passenger has not been released. She was pronounced dead at the scene.