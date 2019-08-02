Bond set for man accused of shooting and killing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 21-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old appeared before a Mobile County judge Friday morning.

17-year-old TyDarius Jones was shot and killed near Rickarby Park Tuesday night.

21-year-old Xavier Flake is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied building. He was booked into Metro Jail early Thursday morning.

Flake appeared in court via a video connection to Judge Joe Basenberg. The District Attorney’s office says Flake and Jones were members of rival gangs. They say Flake had been playing basketball at the park before the shooting. They said in court, Flake saw Jones walking with a group of friends. That’s when they say Flake grabbed his gun and started shooting. Jones was hit multiple times in the back, and bullets hit one home nearby at least once.

The District Attorney’s office says this happened in broad daylight and asked for no bond, or $250,000 on the murder charge, and $30,00 on the shooting into an occupied dwelling charge.

Judge Basenberg set bond at $250,000 for the murder charge and $30,000 for shooting into an occupied building. He referenced recent death of a Bessemer 4-year-old, who was hit and killed playing inside her home when shots rang out outside.

There is video of the incident, showing Flake and two other suspects. Mobile police are searching for two suspects, 20-year-old Christin Edwards, and 19-year-old Eric McCorvey, Jr. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Mobile police.