Bond revoked for man involved in mall gun incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office tweeted on Tuesday saying the bond for Jeremiah Cecil Clinton Johnson II has been revoked. Johnson is accused of shoplifting at the Bel-Air Mall on December 23.

Full post from Mobile County District Attorney

The post says Johnson struggled with loss prevention officers as his gun fired. The district attorney’s tweet said Johnson was on bond at the time of the incident for two different robbery charges as well as domestic violence. The district attorney said Johnson’s new charges include theft, resisting arrest, and eluding police.

