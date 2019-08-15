Bond denied for man accused of shooting at Mobile Police officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been denied for Andrew Lee Mitchell. Mitchell is accused of shooting at three Mobile Police Officers on August 8 in the R.V. Taylor community. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder. Mitchell was out on bond for a robbery charge when the shooting happened.

Federal court documents show that Mobile Police were trying to approach suspected drug dealer Johnny Vail when Mitchell fired shots at the officers. Police returned fire, hitting both men. Prosecutors say the gun Mitchell used in the shooting was stolen.

Vail ran into an abandoned apartment leading to a nearly two hour standoff before he surrendered. Vail is facing federal gun charges for allegedly having a gun that was stolen from a Mobile Police Officer’s home in April.

Mitchell will be back in court on August 20 for an arraignment.