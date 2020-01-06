Bond denied for Lowndes County sheriff murder suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 18-year-old accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams was back in court today.

William Chase Johnson had his preliminary hearing this morning.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Johnson admitted to the shooting in a recorded statement.

We also learned in court today that a 9 mm Glock was used to killed Sheriff Williams.

It was also confirmed that Sheriff Williams was responding to a noise complaint at the QV gas station near the Lowndes County courthouse.

The defense argued for bond, but it was denied by the judge.

LATEST STORIES