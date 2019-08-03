2nd bomb threat reported at Theodore-Dawes Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a bomb threat at the Theodore-Dawes Neighborhood Walmart at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say this is considered suspicious. They are still at the scene with bomb-sniffing dogs. The store was evacuated. The entrances to the store and parking lot are blocked, and people trying to come are being directed away.

This is the second bomb threat to the store in 24 hours. A threat was called in Friday night. After a sweep through the store with bomb-sniffing dogs Friday, the employees were allowed back inside the store.