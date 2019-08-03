Breaking News
Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

2nd bomb threat reported at Theodore-Dawes Walmart

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to a bomb threat at the Theodore-Dawes Neighborhood Walmart at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say this is considered suspicious. They are still at the scene with bomb-sniffing dogs. The store was evacuated. The entrances to the store and parking lot are blocked, and people trying to come are being directed away. 

This is the second bomb threat to the store in 24 hours. A threat was called in Friday night. After a sweep through the store with bomb-sniffing dogs Friday, the employees were allowed back inside the store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories