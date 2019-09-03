Bomb found at DJ’s Grocery in Wilmer

Live Now
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A bomb has been found at DJ’s Grocery in Wilmer Monday evening. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says it was a PVC pipe bomb.

The MCSO Explosive Unit detonated the bomb. No one was hurt.

An employee from DJ’s Grocery told News 5 the bomb squad was called out around 5 p.m.

News 5’s Dana Winter talked to the owner of DJ’s off-camera. He said a customer saw something strange near the owner’s truck. He described it as a PVC pipe with two caps on the end of it. It turned out fireworks were inside of it.

When the sheriff’s office detonated the device, there was a small explosion. The entire event was caught on surveillance video. It has been turned over to the MCSO.

