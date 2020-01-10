Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Jan, 7, 2020, it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company’s long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Newly released Boeing documents show company employees knew about problems with flight simulators for the now-grounded 737 Max jetliner and talked about misleading regulators.

Boeing says the employee comments in emails and text messages released to Congress aren’t acceptable and don’t reflect the company. Boeing said the statements “raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA” in getting the simulators qualified.

The 737 Max is still grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Boeing is still working to update software and other systems on the plane to convince regulators to let it fly again.

