Bodycam video shows Summerdale Police buying man shoes, water and sandwich

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summerdale Police shares body cam video screenshots on Wednesday of an officer helping a man in need.

“These are snapshots from Cpl. Baldner’s body cam footage of an interaction with a black male that was walking down the center of Hwy 59 (May 5th-before all of the current events). He would not talk and had no shoes on. I was humbled when I saw how the officer treated this man,” said Chief Kevin Brock.

Instead of making an arrest in order to get the man out of the road, the officers chose to give him a ride to Walmart.

“When they arrived, the officer went inside, purchased the man a pair of shoes, a bottle of water and a sandwich. Just to watch the way he cared for this man made me proud. With all that is going on, I just wanted you to see some good,” said Chief Brock.

