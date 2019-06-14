Body of diver pulled from Chickasaw Creek

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Search and rescue crews were getting ready to begin their third day of searching when they got a call that someone found a body along the water.

“We’re thankful that this is coming to a close. At about 6 this morning we were notified by a boater that a potential body was seen in the water,” said Brian Fillingim, Chickasaw Public Safety Director.

The body belongs to the diver who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he and his girlfriend were out on a boat and the man was testing out homemade diving equipment.

“After several dives, on the last one he did not surface, so right now we’re looking at it as a potential drowning,” Fillingim said.

Now that the body has been recovered, an autopsy will be done to determine the official cause of death.

Multiple agencies from Mobile and Baldwin counties worked together in the search for the diver.

Police are glad they can give his family some sort of closure.

At this point authorities are not releasing the man’s name at the request of the family.