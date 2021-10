PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered a male body in the road on Rambler Drive about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The case is being investigated as a “possible” homicide, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Investigators were still processing the scene at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.