Body found off Springdale Blvd and Emogene Street

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was found dead in a creek off of Springdale Blvd and Emogene Street. The body was found dead on arrival and currently there is no further information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories