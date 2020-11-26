Body found in Plateau Community in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A body was found at Railroad St. and Wood Alley in the Plateau Community in Mobile.
Police and homicide units were on the scene Wednesday night a little after 9 p.m.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile Police for more information.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they are available.
