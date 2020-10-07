UPDATE: Person of interest in custody after body found in bonfire in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE (8 p.m. 10/6/20): The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says they have a person of interest in custody after a body was found in a bonfire Tuesday night.

UPDATE (7:42 p.m. 10/6/20): Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ron Baggett confirms they are treating this as a homicide. The body was found in a bonfire.

Original Story

A law enforcement official in Clarke County confirms a body has been found in the Gainestown community.

WKRG News 5 has learned the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene as of Tuesday evening. The body was found near Walker Springs Road.

We’re working to gather more information and we will update this story as more details are confirmed.

