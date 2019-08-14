Body found in Escambia County, FL

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are working a death investigation after a body was found on the 100 block of Beverly Parkway. Deputies say the death is suspicious and they are trying to determine the cause. 

This is a developing story.

