ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are working a death investigation after a body was found on the 100 block of Beverly Parkway. Deputies say the death is suspicious and they are trying to determine the cause.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Police search for driver captured on camera in hit-and-run with motorcycle
- Alabama could join the other 33 states that have legalized medical marijuana
- Fort Walton Beach Medical Center to open Navarre ER
- Body found in Escambia County, FL
- Oldest living woman in Oklahoma talks about her secret to a long life