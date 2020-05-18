Body found at Big Lagoon in Pensacola, deputies say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - National Safe Boating Week is an annual awareness campaign where several different organizations including the Coast Guard, the National Weather Service, and the National Safe Boating Council come together to put a spotlight on boating safety before the height of boating season arrives.

Executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, Peg Phillips, explains, "The biggest thing with boating safety that I think we want people to know is a real boater wears a life jacket. It is part of the boating gear. Just like a downhill skier wears a helmet, or a cyclist wears a helmet, or a hiker has a backpack and a personal locater beacon. There is gear that people use for different activities and it is part of the gear to wear a life jacket."