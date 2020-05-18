Body found at Big Lagoon in Pensacola, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found at Big Lagoon in Pensacola Sunday morning.
Kevin Sigman, 62, was found dead with head trauma.
The sheriff’s office is investigating Sigman’s death as an accidental drowning.
LATEST STORIES
- National Safe Boating Week: Tips from experts
- Ivey gives Auburn University, research group $2.27 million
- BIKER DAD: Riders raise thousands for 11-year-old motorcycle crash victim
- In-person graduation dates confirmed for Baldwin County schools
- Elvis Presley’s Graceland to reopen on Thursday