Body found at Big Lagoon in Pensacola, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found at Big Lagoon in Pensacola Sunday morning.

Kevin Sigman, 62, was found dead with head trauma.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Sigman’s death as an accidental drowning.

