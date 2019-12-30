Body cam captures house fire in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews from several agencies battled a mobile house fire Sunday night in Citronelle. According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire/Rescue assisted with the call. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews were able to put out the flames but the home received heavy smoke damage. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Dispatch, and Alabama Power assisted with the investigation.

