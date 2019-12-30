Body cam captures house fire in Citronelle

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews from several agencies battled a mobile house fire Sunday night in Citronelle. According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire/Rescue assisted with the call. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews were able to put out the flames but the home received heavy smoke damage. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Dispatch, and Alabama Power assisted with the investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories