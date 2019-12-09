Bodies of 3 sailors killed at NAS Pensacola arrive at Dover Air Force Base

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (CNN) — A dignified transfer ceremony took place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the three Navy sailors killed in Friday’s mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

They were 19-year-old airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Fla., 21-year-old airman apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Ga., and 23-year-old ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson from Enterprise, Ala.

Officials say a Saudi Arabian air force officer in flight training at the Pensacola base killed three people and injured eight others in a classroom building.

The shooter was killed.

The commanding officer of NAS Pensacola said the three sailors ran towards danger that day — saving lives.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories