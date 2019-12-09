Bodies of 3 sailors killed at NAS Pensacola arrive at Dover Air Force Base

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (CNN) — A dignified transfer ceremony took place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the three Navy sailors killed in Friday’s mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

They were 19-year-old airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Fla., 21-year-old airman apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Ga., and 23-year-old ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson from Enterprise, Ala.

Officials say a Saudi Arabian air force officer in flight training at the Pensacola base killed three people and injured eight others in a classroom building.

The shooter was killed.

The commanding officer of NAS Pensacola said the three sailors ran towards danger that day — saving lives.

