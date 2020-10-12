Boat with 23 Haitian migrants stopped off Florida coast

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – U.S. officials say they have stopped a boat off the Atlantic coast carrying 23 Haitian migrants who were being smuggled into Florida by two Bahamian men.

The U.S. Coast Guard says 15 Haitian male migrants and 8 Haitian female migrants were detained in a Friday operation and one of the women was taken separately in an emergency boat to receive medical care. The migrants and suspected smugglers were traveling in a 25-foot boat. The two suspected smugglers were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for potential prosecution.

