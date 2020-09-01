Boat falls off Dog River bridge, scattering catch over the road

(WKRG) — A boat fell 40 feet from the Dog River bridge onto the road below.

On the way down it took out some power lines and caused a mess on the road. The boat was badly damaged and the catch of the day was thrown across the road.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

We would like to thank WKRG news five viewer Donald Brinkman for sending in the photos.





