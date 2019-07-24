Blue Wahoos players meet with kids at West Florida Hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some members of the Blue Wahoos baseball team met with kids at West Florida Hospital Wednesday morning. The players visit the children several times each month as a way to give back to the community. The athletes went door to door greeting the kids and handing out signed baseballs. 13-year-old Shanivia Thomas has been battling kidney issues, she says the visits really cheer her up.

“They could have been doing anything else today, but instead they decided to take time out of their day to come visit me.” Thomas said.

Mark Contreras is a Blue Wahoos player who says he gets so much out of coming to visit the kids. He says they teach him a lot.

“Just being able to talk to the kids, it’s a gift in itself,” Contreras said. “You get to see their strength. You know they are going through a lot. They put on a strong face so we can come talk to them.”