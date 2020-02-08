Blue Wahoos new batboy Wade Vadakin now Hall Of Famer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announce Hall of Fame news:

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Wade Vadakin, the beloved former batboy for the Mobile BayBears, who will work games this season for the Blue Wahoos, has been elected to the Southern League Hall of Fame.

Vadakin, 40, born with congenital brain-stem damage and visual impairment, was voted to the 2020 class through the league’s annual Special Consideration Ballot. He endeared himself to the BayBears and Mobile community as the team’s batboy since their inaugural season in 1997.

On August 11, the Blue Wahoos announced Vadakin will work Blue Wahoos home games as their batboy. Team president Jonathan Griffith presented Vadakin that day with a Blue Wahoos jersey during the final “Bay to Bay” series between the teams in Mobile at Hank Aaron Stadium.

After 22 seasons in Mobile, the BayBears’ Southern League franchise transferred to Huntsville following the 2019 season and will debut as the Rocket City Trash Pandas in April.

Vadakin, who lives in Fairhope with his parents, was elected to the Southern League Hall of Fame for his two decades of dedication and effort with the BayBears. He was given the title of “Director of On-Field Operations.

His signature moves were “Riding the Bull” when he pretended to be on horseback, after picking up a bat whenever the BayBears scored a run.

Vadakin will be formally enshrined as part of the 2020 class in June during the Southern League All-Star game. He will be entering with a star-studded class that includes legendary Cincinnati Reds manager Sparky Anderson, who got his start with the former Asheville (N.C.) Orioles when that franchise was member of the Southern League.