Blue Wahoos hosting special farm-to-table dinner event

Chefs James Briscione and Travis Wilson will be preparing a one-of-a-kind dinner experience.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Chefs James Briscione and Travis Wilson will be cooking up a special farm-to-table dining experience where fans can eat unique food on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The dinner event wil take place Friday, November 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Those in attendance will not only get to sample delicious food, but they’ll get to see Blue Wahoos Stadium from a totally different perspective.

The menu for the meal is posted below:

Appetizer

Pumpkin Deviled Egg, Pancetta Dust

Jalapeno, Cheddar & Potato “Arancini”

First Course

Cornmeal Churros, Chile Honey

Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wing, White BBQ Sauce, Pickled Grape & Celery Salad

Second Course

Shredded Chicken Ravioli, Calabrian Chiles, Gorgonzola Sauce

Third Course

Teres Major (Petite Tender Steak) Butternut Squash Puree, Black Garlic Bearnaise, Crispy Shallots

Dessert

Pumpkin Tiramisu

