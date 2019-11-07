Blue Wahoos hosting special farm-to-table dinner event

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Chefs James Briscione and Travis Wilson will be cooking up a special farm-to-table dining experience where fans can eat unique food on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
The dinner event wil take place Friday, November 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Those in attendance will not only get to sample delicious food, but they’ll get to see Blue Wahoos Stadium from a totally different perspective.
The menu for the meal is posted below:
Appetizer
Pumpkin Deviled Egg, Pancetta Dust
Jalapeno, Cheddar & Potato “Arancini”
First Course
Cornmeal Churros, Chile Honey
Grilled Jumbo Chicken Wing, White BBQ Sauce, Pickled Grape & Celery Salad
Second Course
Shredded Chicken Ravioli, Calabrian Chiles, Gorgonzola Sauce
Third Course
Teres Major (Petite Tender Steak) Butternut Squash Puree, Black Garlic Bearnaise, Crispy Shallots
Dessert
Pumpkin Tiramisu