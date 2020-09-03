Blue Bell unveils new fudge flavored ice cream ‘Fudge Brownie Decadence’

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Blue Bell has unveiled a new fudge flavored ice cream. Fudge Brownie Decadence hits store shelves this week.

Blue Bell describes the flavor as “a luscious chocolate French ice cream with brownie fudge chunks and whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.”

The ice cream maker says the release of the new flavor comes at a time of increase demand for ice cream. “We have seen several products sold out recently due to an unexpected increase in demand, Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said in a press release to WKRG News 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories