Blue Bell unveils new fudge flavored ice cream ‘Fudge Brownie Decadence’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Blue Bell has unveiled a new fudge flavored ice cream. Fudge Brownie Decadence hits store shelves this week.
Blue Bell describes the flavor as “a luscious chocolate French ice cream with brownie fudge chunks and whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.”
The ice cream maker says the release of the new flavor comes at a time of increase demand for ice cream. “We have seen several products sold out recently due to an unexpected increase in demand, Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said in a press release to WKRG News 5.