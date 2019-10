(WKRG) One of Blue Bell’s most requested holiday flavors is returning to store shelves on Thursday.

The Christmas Cookies flavor is a combination of holiday cookie favorites– chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar. The ice cream includes red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.