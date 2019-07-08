Blue Angels watching weather ahead of beach airshow

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – The Blue Angels are expected to hold their popular beach airshow this weekend, but officials are continuing to watch the weather in case any alternate plans have to be made. News 5 has learned that if Saturday’s show gets rained out, they will perform the show on Sunday. If the rain is off and on and not widespread, the Blue Angels plan to delay the show. “The Blue Angels have the ability to slightly push up or move back their flight window times, by mere minutes but not hours, in order to help keep the air show running smoothly and the public safe if there looks to be lightning/storms moving onto the beach,” says a representative.

Santa Rosa Island Authority’s Executive Director, Paolo Ghio, tells us he is also monitoring the weather, but so far the show is still on schedule to happen this weekend.

“To look now, 5 days away, can make a huge difference in how we approach this,” said Ghio.

Ghio and his team plan to watch the weather over the next few days with several agencies and to make a decision later this week on necessary changes, if any.